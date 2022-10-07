In the pub, bar or nightclub category, Scawsby Mill, at Barnsley Road in Scawsby, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.

And Wing Hing, a takeaway at Wath Road in Mexborough was given a score of one, which means it needs major improvement, on September 1.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

The Chinese takeaway received a one rating

This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, how food safety is managed.

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors: quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation, or comfort.

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.