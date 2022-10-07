News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene inspectors visited a Doncaster Chinese takeaway and gave it a one rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:41 pm - 1 min read
In the pub, bar or nightclub category, Scawsby Mill, at Barnsley Road in Scawsby, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.

And Wing Hing, a takeaway at Wath Road in Mexborough was given a score of one, which means it needs major improvement, on September 1.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.

This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, how food safety is managed.

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors: quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation, or comfort.

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

For more information visit the website https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/food-hygiene-rating-scheme

