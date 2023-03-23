The homes are part of a larger development to introduce 96 two and three-bedroom homes to the area. 40 of these will be available for shared ownership, with a further 56 for affordable rent.

Shared ownership allows for a share of a property (between 25-75 per cent) to be bought and rent to be paid on the rest. Then, when it is affordable, larger shares can be bought until reaching full ownership.

This makes getting on the property ladder much more accessible to potential buyers who cannot afford to purchase on the open market. This initiative has increased in popularity and importance in recent years, given the current economic conditions.

One of the new homes

Each home within this development will come with bi-fold doors which open out to their own private back garden, a hob and oven is gifted in each property and the public open space within the estate will be maintained.

Armthorpe is an outer suburb of Doncaster and boasts great local schools and amenities, and is within easy access of the M18 and other motorway links, making it a perfect location for Ongo to build homes.

Hayley Ackers, Project Manager of this development at Ongo said: “This is a significant development for us here at Ongo, with almost 100 homes on site.

“Armthorpe is a sought after village location close to Doncaster where there has always been a high demand for properties, but a shortage of affordable housing, making this development very much needed.

“So far three families have moved in, and it has been great to hear how happy they are with their new home.

“We’re especially excited to be offering even more shared ownership properties, with the cost of living crisis hugely impacting on people’s ability to buy homes. That’s why it’s so important to give people different options so they’re still able to realise their dream of owning their own home.

