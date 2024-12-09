Firm helps foodbank continue food deliveries to vulnerable families

Synetiq, an IAA Company, has stepped in to assist Lifeline Against the Breadline, a foodbank charity in Doncaster, after their delivery vehicle was vandalised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation of vehicle parts by Synetiq helped the charity to get their vehicle back on the road and continue delivering essential food supplies to vulnerable families and individuals in need.

Lifeline Against the Breadline, which provides vital food and support to those struggling with hunger and hardship, relies on its delivery vehicle to ensure that donated food reaches its beneficiaries across the community. When the vehicle was vandalised and left inoperable, the charity faced a significant setback that threatened its ability to deliver essential food to those who rely on its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Synetiq’s donation, the charity’s vehicle was able to be repaired and put back in action, helping to alleviate the strain on their service and continue providing critical support to those in need.

Vehicle Vandalised

Michael Hill, green parts director, said: “At Synetiq we genuinely care about the communities we serve, and we're always ready to lend a hand when it's needed most. When we heard about the vandalism to Lifeline Against the Breadline’s vehicle, we knew we had the resources to help.

“We were more than happy to donate the parts needed so they could continue supporting those in need. We are glad Synetiq are able to contribute to such an important cause, and we're proud to help keep their efforts moving forward.”

Lifeline Against the Breadline’s delivery service is a lifeline for many local families, providing not only food, but also hope and dignity during difficult times. The donation from Synetiq comes at a crucial moment, allowing the charity to stay focused on its mission of tackling food poverty and supporting those in need in the community.