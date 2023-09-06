Watch more videos on Shots!

The biggest ceremony of its kind in the entire region, the Doncaster Business Awards proves to be a dependable highlight in the local calendar year after year. It is always a triumphant evening of glitz, glamour, live entertainment and victorious celebration, as well as an opportunity to reflect upon all that’s been achieved by the city’s business communities over the past 12 months.

2023’s iteration of the black-tie event is shaping up to be an especially memorable one, however, as it will mark a very special anniversary. The Business Awards has now been going strong for 25 consecutive years — even persisting in a virtual form at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — and, in that space of time, has recognised hundreds of deserving winners.

Indeed, ever since that inaugural ceremony in 1998, the awards have been shining a spotlight on our borough’s best and brightest. Previous trophy recipients have included major organisations that were already making waves at the time, as well as up-and-comers who were correctly identified to have promising futures ahead of them.

Doncaster Chamber has today unveiled the shortlist for its 2023 Business Awards.

To commemorate this proud history, Doncaster Chamber has decided to go even bigger for its silver anniversary iteration of the Business Awards, by expanding its total list of categories to 17. Two of these (the Lifetime Achievement Award and The People’s Choice Award) have unique nomination processes that are still underway, but the shortlist for the other 15 is now available to peruse.

There are awards here for caring charities, inspiring apprentices, exemplary customer service, great cases of partnership working, fledgling start-ups, SMEs that are punching well above their weight and, of course, the city’s anchor employers.

The finalists for each of these categories were carefully selected following a rigorous judging process, whereby their entry forms (of which there was a record number this year) were scored by a panel of experts. Next, they will be heading into an interview stage to whittle them down further, with the overall winner then be revealed on the night of the Business Awards itself, which this year falls on Thursday the 7th of December.

Commenting on the newly unveiled shortlist, Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber, said:

“As is always the case with the Business Awards, I am hugely impressed by the calibre of our brilliant finalists.

“We had a record number of entries this year and so our judges found that limiting themselves to just a handful of finalists per category was an immense challenge. There are countless enterprising individuals and accomplished organisations throughout our city, all of whom are worthy of recognition, but I believe that — as a result of a robust scoring process —our judges have identified some truly exceptional finalists.

“Those who have made it into the shortlist today managed to stand out from the crowd by exemplifying the very best of Doncaster’s tenacious and entrepreneurial spirit. They are a real credit to our city, and I would like to congratulate each and every one of them for making it this far.

“Despite the challenges Doncaster has faced this last year, these businesses demonstrate how and why the future for our city looks bright.

I look forward to celebrating with them, and Doncaster’s diverse business communities, on the night of the Awards itself.”

The shortlist for the 2023 Doncaster Business Awards is as follows:

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Doncaster College

o Active Fusion (Dawid Paskernak)

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Jason Mitchell)

o Metro Secure24 (Maisy Matheson)

o Rebecca Dickenson Hair (Annie Beckett)

o St Leger Homes (Jack Aston)

o Wabtec (Harvey Wood)

Campaign of the Year – Sponsored by Harrison College

o Active Fusion

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o Eco Power Recruitment

o Footballerz Ltd

o Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

o The Sleep Charity

Customer Service of the Year – Sponsored by Dolphin ICT

o Berjen

o Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

o Footballerz Ltd

o Memoria

o PAB Languages

o Premier Partnership

Local Impact of the Year

o Ametek Land

o Enviro Electronics Ltd

o Footballerz Ltd

o Keepmoat Homes

o One Call

o Today Publications

Partnership of the Year – Sponsored by First Bus

o Automated Analytics

o Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

o darts

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o Energise Energy

o Harrison College

Innovator of the Year – Sponsored by SYNETIQ

o Automated Analytics

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o DSOC

o Premier Partnership

o The Sleep Charity

o Virtual Reality Machine Training

Employer of the Year – Sponsored by One Call

o 512 Doncaster Ltd

o Aalberts IPS

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o Eco Power Recruitment

o PAB Languages

o St Leger Homes

Green Business of the Year – Sponsored by The University of Sheffield

o One Card

o Energise Energy

o Enviro Electronics Ltd

o Highland Carbon

o Memoria

o S2S Group

Education Provider of the Year

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o DN Colleges Group

o Doncaster UTC

o Harrison College

o Pro Aspire Rail and Construction Training

o Swimstars and Dolphins

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Keepmoat Homes

o Active Fusion

o Caged Steel

o Changing Lives

o Club Doncaster Foundation

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o The Sleep Charity

New Business of the Year

o Eco Power Recruitment

o Jiggle Staffing

o Level Up Training

o Southwell Kelly Recruitment

o Stride Yorkshire

o Wilson and Cooper

Self-Employed Person of the Year

o Be More LnD

o Level Up Training

o Philippa Pears Photography

o Rebecca Dickenson Hair

o Rob Campbell Weddings

o Shalom Holistic

Small Business of the Year – Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

o 512 Doncaster Ltd

o DSOC

o Fastline Services

o Feast

o Harrison College

o PAB Languages

Medium Business of the Year – Sponsored by Orb Recruitment

o Flourish

o Kustom Design Printing

o SAS Rope & Rail

Large Business of the Year – Sponsored by Carlton Forest Group

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o Energise Energy

o Keepmoat Homes

o Woodland Group