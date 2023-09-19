Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Feast is a vibrant and popular brand, within the hospitality industry.

Comprised of three venues - Feast Bawtry, Feast Hatfield and most recently FeastAway.

Customers love the exceptional coffee, varied brunch options and relaxed atmosphere.

Specialties include Breakfast & Brunch, Lunch & Tapas, house blend coffee and delicious cakes. Not forgetting cocktails, including ther new range of Bubble-tea-nis.

Feast Bawtry and Feast Hatfield are favoured choices for celebrations, such as baby showers, birthdays and engagements, to name but a few. In-house entertainment is offered to customers, through monthly quiz nights, curry nights and supper clubs.