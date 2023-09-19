News you can trust since 1925
Feast shortlisted for small business of the year award in Doncaster

Feast has been shortlisted for the small business of the year award in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
Feast is a vibrant and popular brand, within the hospitality industry.

Comprised of three venues - Feast Bawtry, Feast Hatfield and most recently FeastAway.

Customers love the exceptional coffee, varied brunch options and relaxed atmosphere.

The Feast team.The Feast team.
Specialties include Breakfast & Brunch, Lunch & Tapas, house blend coffee and delicious cakes. Not forgetting cocktails, including ther new range of Bubble-tea-nis.

Feast Bawtry and Feast Hatfield are favoured choices for celebrations, such as baby showers, birthdays and engagements, to name but a few. In-house entertainment is offered to customers, through monthly quiz nights, curry nights and supper clubs.

Owner Julie Horseman said: “We’re over the moon to be shortlisted for ’Small Business of the Year’ at the Doncaster Business Awards 2023! Myself and the team have worked incredibly hard over the last few years to grow the Feast brand. Good luck to the other finalists!”

