Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The contract, valued at approximately £1.8m, will see FDM print and fulfil all election materials including poll cards, postal votes, ballot papers and corresponding number lists. In addition, it will manage the annual canvass electoral registration materials including canvass forms, household enquiry forms and postal vote refresh.

With a higher-than-average number of postal voters, just over 25 per cent, the electorate in Doncaster is in excess of 225,324, with approximately 146,000 households within the constituencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the two-year contract, which has the option to extend, FDM will manage all critical communications for any Parliamentary elections, Combined Authority and Local Mayor elections, local city elections and any referendums.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FDM gets Doncaster vote with £1.8m council contract for the supply of election and electoral documentation.

Furthermore, it will provide support for any local or national by-elections that take place.

The largest project in the contract will be the South Yorkshire Mayoral election, which will require more than 1m packs to be mailed to the electorate.

Sales Director for FDM, Ian Forster, comments: “We are very pleased to announce that we have been successful in the tender for the supply of Election and Electoral documentation for the City of Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a national provider, we know it’s all about trust, and thanks to 30 years of experience and an ever-growing list of long-term relationships and contracts throughout the country, we are perfectly positioned to become the reliable partner we know our customers need.”

Electoral Services and Land Charges Manager at the City of Doncaster Council, Trina Barber, comments: “Having previously worked with several individuals in the electoral division at FDM, there came an associated credibility and reassurance with regards to the talent and knowledge that they have within the team.

“These projects are critical and need to be handled so carefully. We know that with such a strong track record, we can rely on FDM to manage the process and to give each piece of work the attention it deserves.”

Just last month, FDM announced it had secured the contract for the 2024 London Mayor and Assembly ballot papers, worth approximately £2m to the business.

With ambitions to become the UK’s leading supplier of outbound and inbound communications to Local Authorities and the wider public sector, this is a further success story for FDM.