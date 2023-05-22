News you can trust since 1925
Fantastic news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 18:28 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ayla Dinner at 5-6 High Street, Doncaster; rated on May 19

Fives all roundFives all round
• Rated 5: Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: DHL for The Range at Nimbus Park, Mount Pleasant Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Dario's Ristorante at Owston Park Lodge, Doncaster Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Chik Box @ Hatfield Chase at Doncaster Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on February 2

They all received a perfect scoreThey all received a perfect score
• Rated 5: K Town Chicken @ Hatfield Chase at Doncaster Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on February 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Victoria Club at Arksey Victoria Social Club, 4 Ings Lane, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust at Armthorpe Sports Centre, Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Maple Tree at Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Star Inn at Harlington Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Railway Hotel at Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Borders at 88a, Britannic Buildings, Bank Street, Mexborough; rated on April 13

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: J L Balkanik Food Ltd at 41b Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Sisi Pizza at 42 St James Street, Balby Bridge, Doncaster; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Chef Chen at 34 Grange Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Oceans Takeaway at 1a Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Pizza Crazy at 300 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 11

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

