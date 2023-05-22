Fantastic news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 Doncaster establishments

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Ayla Dinner at 5-6 High Street, Doncaster; rated on May 19

Fives all round

• Rated 5: Tickhill Road Hospital at Tickhill Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: DHL for The Range at Nimbus Park, Mount Pleasant Road, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on May 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Dario's Ristorante at Owston Park Lodge, Doncaster Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Chik Box @ Hatfield Chase at Doncaster Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on February 2

They all received a perfect score

• Rated 5: K Town Chicken @ Hatfield Chase at Doncaster Road, Hatfield, Doncaster; rated on February 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Victoria Club at Arksey Victoria Social Club, 4 Ings Lane, Arksey, Doncaster; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust at Armthorpe Sports Centre, Mere Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster; rated on May 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Maple Tree at Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Star Inn at Harlington Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Railway Hotel at Moss Road, Askern, Doncaster; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Borders at 88a, Britannic Buildings, Bank Street, Mexborough; rated on April 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: J L Balkanik Food Ltd at 41b Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Sisi Pizza at 42 St James Street, Balby Bridge, Doncaster; rated on May 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chef Chen at 34 Grange Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Oceans Takeaway at 1a Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Pizza Crazy at 300 Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 11