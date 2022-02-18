Fancy a new job? BT and EE are taking on 1,000 new roles - including in Doncaster

If you’ve ever fancied a new job, this could be your chance.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:40 am

That’s because telecommunications giants BT and EE are taking on staff – including Doncaster.

The firms are hiring 1,000 call centre advisers to help customers with broadband.

The roles are located across 24 sites nationwide, including in Warrington, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

BT and EE are taking on new staff in Doncaster.

The firms are hoping to fill roles by April. Nick Lane, MD for consumer customer service, said: “It’s a really exciting time to be joining our team.”

Apply at bt.com/careers.

DoncasterWarringtonSheffield