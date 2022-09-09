Fall off in business start-ups in Yorkshire as financial woes build
Over the last two months, the number of new businesses created in Yorkshire and Humberside has declined as the economic climate has deteriorated, along with falling confidence as the likelihood of recession has increased.
According to analysis by insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 of new data provided by CreditSafe, in March 2022, the region saw the highest number of start-ups this year with more than 5,600 new enterprises. However, since May, confidence has declined amid continued pessimistic economic forecasts and in July, it fell to 4,383 new businesses – the lowest figure so far in 2022.
R3’s analysis of the CreditSafe data also showed the worsening picture being reflected by growing issues around late payment of invoices in Yorkshire, one of the key indicators of business distress.
Over the last four months, the number of companies in the region that owe money having been unable to meet payments on time has been creeping up, from 51,108 in April to reach more than 51,700 in July.
