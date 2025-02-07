Lakeside Village shopping outlet has announced fans attending the big FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace on Monday 10 February will be able to park in the centre’s car park.

Management at the centre have confirmed that as the match is outside of usual trading hours, with a 7.45pm kick off, the Lakeside Village car park will be available for supporters to park in for the duration of the fixture.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “It’s exciting to see Doncaster Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup up against a premier league side and, as the game is outside of our usual trading hours, we are really happy to open up our car park to Rovers and visiting fans. We wish the team all the best for the game!”