Explore your future in health and care at Doncaster College’s 16+ careers event.

The NHS and health and care organisations in South Yorkshire have teamed up with ENACT Solutions, the immersive learning specialists, to develop a unique health careers event for people aged 16+.

Are you interested in a career in health and care? NHS South Yorkshire and Doncaster College & University Centre is excited to invite you to a unique and inspiring 16+ careers event on Tuesday 11 March 2025.

This friendly and informal event is designed to help you explore a wide range of career options in the NHS and the wider health and care sector.

The event is held in collaboration with ENACT Solutions, who are leaders in immersive learning experiences, using theatre and interactive storytelling to educate and inspire.

The event will feature a captivating showcase of health and care careers. Using trained actors, ENACT will bring these roles to life through engaging presentations and real-world scenarios, allowing you to see what it’s truly like to work in the sector.

Graham Coleman, Development Director at Enact commented: “We promise a hugely enjoyable evening which we’re confident will be incredibly informative and inspiring as well as entertaining

“Our case study will focus on Ellie who is neurodivergent. She also needs to go to hospital for an operation and she is very nervous about how she will cope.

"We see how different health professionals support her before, during and after her hospital stay, how each job holder makes their unique contribution and how, together they make such a huge difference for Ellie.”

Christine Joy, Chief People Officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Our goal is to inspire people in our local communities to explore the diverse and rewarding careers available in health and social care.

"Health and social care offers a wide range of opportunities, and this event will be an excellent showcase of the roles available in the NHS and wider health and care sector. I would encourage anyone who is interested in a career in health and care to come along and see what is on offer.”

The event is your chance to connect directly with NHS staff and other professionals from the health and care sector. Discover pathways to your dream career, whether through apprenticeships, college, or university. Experts will be on hand to offer advice on:

Financial support for nursing and health courses.

Tips on making university more affordable.

Insights for those looking to enter the workforce directly or considering a career change.

Who Should Attend?

This event is perfect for:

Young people aged 16 and over.

Parents and carers looking to support career choices.

Anyone interested in a career change or exploring options in health and care.

Family members are welcome too! (Please note: young people under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.)

Why Attend?

Get inspired by real-life demonstrations of healthcare roles.

Learn about study options and financial support.

Receive practical advice on career pathways.

Network with professionals and ask questions directly.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore your future in health and care. Admission is free. Reserve your spot today by visiting Health and Care Careers in Action Tickets, Doncaster | Eventbrite