The venue includes a large functional training area, cardiovascular and strength training equipment, free weights and Olympic platforms, and new indoor cycling studio.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “It was fantastic to open the new Choose Fitness gym in Balby today and welcome lots of people from the local area.

“This is a great space for people to focus on their fitness and wellbeing and will quickly become a community hub.”

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure with Rohit Issar, health club manager.

The new gym area is kitted out with a great variety of equipment and the exercise studio provides space for up to 30 members per class.

Among the first visitors to the gym included 77-year-old Stanley Newsome from Braithwell, who said: “It’s great to see the new gym, I’m just finding my way around, but it all looks really good, and I’ll be visiting about three times a week.”

Friends Kyle Roberts and Jack Nazir were training at the gym. Kyle said: “This could be the best gym around. I didn’t expect it to be this good. We’ll be training five or six days a week. It’s really great.”

Sally Simpson, said: “It looks great, my friend Dawn is excited about the virtual classes, and I’m really pleased about the new weights area.”

Choose Fitness Balby will be providing an enhanced personal training offer and introducing functional fitness group sessions.

“It has been great to see so many smiling faces at Choose Fitness Balby today and alongside the gym and classes, the venue also includes a new sauna that we know will be valued by many of our customers.

“We look forward to see more new members over the coming weeks and encourage people from the local area to come and see the gym and find out more,” added Chris.