Exciting cash injection for a Doncaster community group- and here's how much they received
They have been given a boost from a leading housebuilder to help transform the Bentley Pavilion into a vibrant community centre.
Manna Community CIC has received a vitally important sum of £1,000 from Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire after being named amongst the latest winners of their Community Champions initiative.
The group plans to refurbish the building and install a new kitchen to support its ‘Pit Stop Café’ and introduce social and networking events. They also aim to provide apprenticeships and training to adults and young people who have been long term unemployed or have special needs.
Kay Marelli, from Manna Community CIC, said: “We are very thankful for the generosity of Persimmon Homes. Their donation will go towards helping to create a new community facility. Our plan is to create a centre that supports the needs of our community.”
Alastair Hart, sales director for Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, said: “Community Champions is all about helping to support the communities in which we are building.”
He added: “The Bentley Pavilion provides an excellent facility that will enhance the wider community, so we were delighted to contribute to their fundraising efforts to help make it even better. Those who were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again. Hopefully they will become our next recipient.”
