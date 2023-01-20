Environment, employment, and extension is the focus for Agemaspark in 2023

Following a year that has seen the company win three awards for its innovative work in conformal cooling and win contracts that will help businesses to reduce energy consumption in their tool making processes, Managing Director, Paul Stockhill is looking forward to building on this success next year.

Paul said: “As an SME is it always great to see the big impact you can have on global businesses.

“We’ve been extremely proud to use our innovative conformal cooling technique to help clients across a range of sectors this year.

“Green Technology will continue to be a real focus for us in 2023 and we aim to make real inroads into additive manufacturing.

“We currently have a number of quotes in for work in this area and our goal next year is to establish this as a core part of our business. It is a potential area of real growth for us.”

Agemaspark celebrated 20 years in business this year and from its early days the company has had a proud history of employing apprentices from the local area.

Paul added: “We have an established apprenticeship programme and are pleased to work with the AMRC Training Centre to deliver the best possible training to people who join our team.

“2023 will see us continue to grow with new apprentices who will learn on the job and through the scheme and will be working on innovative Green Technology projects from the start.”

The company serves industries including the aerospace sector for civil and military aircraft engines and power generation turbine engines, the Oil and Gas industry providing bespoke tooling aids, mould tools for plastic medical components, building products, caps and closure tooling for food industries along with many more sectors that require mould tools.

Paul concluded: “I’m sure that 2023 will see an extension of the sectors we work in and I’m already having interesting conversations with the fashion industry regarding our technology being used to make garment making more sustainable.

“We are looking forward to seeing what next year brings.”

