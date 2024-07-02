Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search is on to find the next set of champion fish and chip shops as the National Fishand Chip Awards, the UK’s premier prize-giving event for outstanding businesses in theindustry, launches its 2025 campaign to find the greatest takeaways and restaurants fromthe UK and overseas.

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish and Chip Awards is in its 37 th year, with Seafood from Norway as its principal sponsor for 2025.

The awards ensure high standards are maintained and improved throughout the sector, sustainable practices are adhered to, and innovation is celebrated and recognised, to help businesses thrive and for communities to enjoy the best quality food.

With 13 categories to enter, including Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year and Employee of the Year, there is plenty of opportunity for the UK’s 10,000+ chip shops, plus international counterparts, to take the plunge and go for gold

Entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025 are ‘o-fish-ially’ open.

by entering now at https://thefishandchipawards.com/.

Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, says: “What a year for fish and chips - surveys have shown that fish and chips is once again the nation’s favourite dish! National Fish and Chip Day tied in with the D-Day 80 celebrations last month to recognise the significant role this

staple food played in keeping Britain fed and troops on the frontline that bit safer, using the phrase ‘fish and chips’ as a call and response method to ascertain if friend or foe was approaching.

“The love for a chippy tea is deeply ingrained and the awards are here to champion all the greats out there that are making the industry what it is today. We want to showcase the diversity, entrepreneurship and amazing food coming from UK towns and cities and beyond, but we can only do this if businesses enter. While this is a trade award, the public is at the heart of what we do as foodservice operators, so we’d like to call on the help of customers and ask for people to encourage their favourite chip shop to take part.”

Over the years, the awards have not only seen winners and finalists breaking though to all-new levels of success but shortlisted chip shops, too. Andrew continues, “The judging stages are a refining process to gain expert insight on how to become better – who doesn’t want that for their business and team? We’re incredibly proud to be in this industry and nothing makes us happier than seeing hidden gems unearthed and newcomers being on the radar of even more people and doors opening for them. We’re looking forward to what we anticipate will be one of the biggest years we ever had!”

Taking pole position for the coveted Takeaway of the Year 2024 prize is Ship Deck in Caerphilly, which yesterday hosted the awards launch event at its premises while also celebrating its fifth anniversary in business. Since bagging the top gong in February, owners Ryan and Kimberly Hughes have seen the business accelerate to an 85% overnight increase, which continued for almost three months. This has now levelled at a 65% increase, which they describe as, “massive for what was an already busy shop” and they expect further increases when it hits it peak time.

Alongside other category winners, they recently returned from a study trip to Norway with Seafood from Norway, and in October they will be heading to Japan to open a Ship Deck pop-up shop. Ryan comments: “Just entering the awards alone was a positive for us. Reaching the top 40, 20 then 10 brought us mass amounts of media attention and an increase in trade.

“When we were crowned the UK’s number one takeaway at the awards it completely changed our business, practically overnight too, and for the better, of course! Ship Deck has always been a busy shop but the sheer volume of customers we see on a daily basis now is totally mind-blowing. We had to adjust pretty much straight away – installing a second range, recruiting for a bigger team, and all hands-on deck!”

“I’d say to other fish and chip businesses that haven’t entered the awards before to just do it! It costs nothing and having the feedback from industry leaders improved our business and the way we operate - be yourself and showcase what you’re good at. Tell your shop’s story!

The strongest advice I can give to the next winner is to be ready! And give it your all. Any minor issues in your business that you have now - portion control, staff training, profit margins - have the potential to become a bigger issue the busier you become. Good luck, don’t stress and enjoy every minute of it.”

Seafood from Norway’s Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council,

comments: "Seafood from Norway, proudly represented by the Norwegian Seafood Council, is thrilled to again be the headline sponsor at the 2025 National Fish & Chip Awards – a continuation of the long-standing collaboration we’ve had with the NFFF, contributing to the

positive momentum seen across the fish and chip industry.

“For many years, the Norwegian seafood industry has partnered closely with the UK’s iconic fish and chip sector, providing responsibly sourced, high-quality cod and haddock to operators serving up the best of the nation’s favourite dish. This sponsorship allows us to

celebrate our enduring relationship with distributors and the numerous talented and dedicated fish and chip operators across the country.”

The National Fish and Chip Awards ceremony to reveal the winners will take place in February in London.