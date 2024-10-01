Empress Building & Ballroom shortlisted for prestigious 2024 Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Empress Building continues to make waves in the South Yorkshire events scene, having been shortlisted for the 'Most Promising New Business' award at the 2024 Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards. This recognition comes as the venue cements its place as a premier destination for weddings and star-studded events, including a thrilling celebrity line-up this October.

A Dream Venue with a Star-Studded Appeal

The Empress Building, located in the heart of Mexborough, has become a leading choice for couples seeking the perfect wedding venue. Its stunning ballroom, which has been meticulously refurbished, combines timeless glamour with modern amenities, creating a truly magical setting for weddings and events. But the Empress isn’t just about weddings—this October, it will be hosting some of the UK’s most beloved celebrities and events, including legendary actor Brian Blessed on the 25th, football icon Kevin Keegan on the 18th, and the popular Northern Soul night on the 26th. There’s even something for the little ones, with a spooky children’s Halloween party on the 31st.

Excitement Builds for 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empress Building Team with Celebrity Visitors

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Fans of Clinton Baptiste will be thrilled to know that the famous psychic medium is set to return to the Empress on March 26, 2025, with tickets already available for pre-booking on the venue’s website.

A Message from Jemma Evans

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shared her delight at the nomination and the upcoming events:

"Being shortlisted for the ‘Most Promising New Business’ award is such an honour for us. We’ve worked tirelessly to make the Empress a standout venue for weddings and events, and it’s heartwarming to see how far we’ve come. With incredible acts like Brian Blessed and Kevin Keegan visiting us this month, there’s something exciting for everyone at the Empress."

Jason Mace Praises the Team’s Efforts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Mace, owner of the Empress Building, congratulated Jemma and the team on their accomplishments:

"Jemma and the entire team have transformed the Empress Building into one of South Yorkshire’s most sought-after venues. From the grandeur of the ballroom to hosting top-tier events and celebrities, their hard work is clearly paying off. This award nomination is a testament to their dedication, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved."

A Venue on the Rise

In just a few years, the Empress Building has become a beloved venue, not just for weddings but for all kinds of events that draw people from across the region. The ballroom’s elegant setting, combined with its capacity to host high-profile celebrities and vibrant community events, makes it a unique venue in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by Barnsley College, will take place on Friday, 8th November 2024, at Magna, where the region’s best businesses will be celebrated.

About the Empress Building

Located in Mexborough, the Empress Building is a historic venue offering a glamorous setting for weddings, corporate functions, and entertainment events. The Empress Ballroom is a highlight, attracting not only couples for weddings but also a variety of celebrity acts, from football legends to iconic performers.

Call to Action

To book your tickets for upcoming events, including Clinton Baptiste’s return on March, 2025, or to find out more about hosting your dream wedding at the Empress Building, visit www.empressbuilding.co.uktoday.