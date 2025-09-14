EDF signs long-term deal with Fidra Energy for UK’s largest £594 million battery storage project.

EDF, Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, has agreed a partnership with Fidra Energy, backed by EIG, to manage and optimise two large battery storage units at the Thorpe Marsh project in Yorkshire. Together, these units will provide 560MW of storage capacity.

Thorpe Marsh is set to become the UK’s largest battery storage site and among the largest in Europe, with a total planned capacity of 1.4GW (2.9GWh).

Built by Fidra Energy on the site of a former coal power station and next to a major National Grid substation, this will be a significant project in the UK’s energy transition.

Once complete, the site will be able to power up to 785,000 homes at peak times and help stabilise the grid by storing renewable energy from wind and solar for when it’s needed most.

Under the new agreement, EDF will provide route-to-market services and help ensure the two battery units are used in the most effective way. Scheduled to become operational in 2027, the batteries will play a key role in electricity supply and demand.

EDF will use its in-house Powershift platform to make sure the batteries provide value across the energy markets, while also giving the National Electricity System Operator (NESO) fast and flexible back-up power.

Fidra Energy, launched by EIG in 2024, has quickly grown into a major player in the UK energy market. EDF and EIG already have a strong working relationship, having previously partnered on route-to-market services for West Burton B CCGT Power Station.

Stuart Fenner, Wholesale Market Services, Commercial Director at EDF said: "Battery storage is vital for a flexible and reliable electricity system. Thorpe Marsh will help the UK make better use of renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“Our Powershift platform is designed to unlock the full value of battery assets while supporting the stability of the grid. Working with Fidra on a project of this scale shows what can be achieved when industry leaders join forces".

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Thorpe Marsh is a landmark project for Fidra and for the UK energy system. Transforming a former coal site into the country’s largest battery shows how the energy transition can deliver real change. With EDF’s expertise we can ensure these batteries provide maximum value for the grid, for consumers and for the UK’s net zero goals”.

The agreement adds to EDF’s growing portfolio of battery storage projects across the UK and strengthens its role as a leading partner in the transition to cleaner, more flexible energy.