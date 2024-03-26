Eagle goes greener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What is Net Zero?

Net zero describes reaching a state where human activities no longer increase the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This is achieved by balancing emissions with removal, like planting trees that absorb carbon dioxide.

It is crucial because greenhouse gases trap heat, causing climate change. Reaching net zero is essential for curbing its harmful effects and ensuring a sustainable future for our planet. It requires significant efforts in reducing emissions (through renewable energy and efficiency) and removing existing ones (through natural means like forests or technology). Achieving net zero is a global challenge, but international collaboration can pave the way for a cleaner and healthier world.

Eagle Platforms new greener trucks

Eagle Platforms is playing it’s part and is a dedicated provider of clean diesel scissor lifts, cherry pickers and telehandlers. They provide the next generation of access work platforms from the cream of the World’s leading manufacturers.

Reducing our Carbon Footprint

Managing Director Adam Nicholson is very hot on sustainability and the company have a clear plan when it comes to reducing their carbon footprint year on year. “Over the last few years, we have boosted our rental fleet with green diesel and electric machines, whilst investing heavily in hybrid vehicles, and moving towards paperless offices. Our two new HGV tractor units replace older engines which are much more energy efficient, and environmentally friendly. Replacing older lighting in our workshops with new low efficient LED lighting is all helping to assist with our target of becoming net zero” the progressive MD explains.