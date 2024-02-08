Duo bag top retail roles at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping destination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lyndsey Parry has been named as the new centre manager and Abby Chandler becomes the deputy centre manager.

Lyndsey, aged 41, from Branton, has worked at Lakeside Village for 12 years and was previously deputy centre manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am thrilled to be the new centre manager for Lakeside Village. Our outlet shopping centre is a fantastic asset right in the heart of the community of Doncaster.

Abby Chandler and Lyndsey Parry.

“The scheme is currently fully let, and we have a wide range of stores from Radley London, Skechers, M & S, Next and a host of other names which appeal to our different audiences.

“Having worked at the centre for so many years I’ve been involved with so many of our community events and fundraising initiatives and I’m looking forward to bringing even more to the people of South Yorkshire and those who visit us from further afield,” said Lyndsey.

Lakeside Village has more than 45 famous name stores offering up to 60 per cent off all year round, as well as a great selection of restaurants and food outlets to re-charge or unwind after a spree of great value shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby Chandler has been promoted and will continue to manage placemaking, marketing and communications at the centre along with her new role as deputy centre manager.

“We have a passionate team in place who all live in Doncaster and love the city. Our aim to continue to develop Lakeside Village’s retail and food offering and to build on our community offering.

“Our customer focus groups tell us that people really enjoy our free parking, safe shopping environment and events like our free summer cinema and free to visit Father Christmas. We’re proud to deliver all of these things as well as focusing on our environmental impact – last year we won a prestigious national Green Apple Environmental Awards, in recognition of our innovative approach to waste management.

“Look out for our popular Artisan Market returning in the spring and a further range of events at the centre in 2024,” concluded Lyndsey.