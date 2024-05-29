Double Victory: OLS Triumphs with Two Award Wins at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cloud-based security specialists, OLS, are overjoyed to have won both awards they were shortlisted for at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards - Higher Apprentice of the Year and SME Employer of the Year 2024.

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, made up of 14 categories, are designed to honor the outstanding apprenticeship network flourishing across the region. This year, they were judged by an impartial panel of three industry experts who volunteered their time to evaluate submissions.

Kiya Cannon, currently studying for her Level 4 Marketing Executive Apprenticeship, surpassed four other finalists to be awarded Higher Apprentice of the Year 2024. To secure this accolade, she had to showcase her dedication to working with OLS, alongside the study of her qualification, which she has so far received outstanding course results and performance reviews for.

OLS have always taken pride in actively encouraging apprenticeship opportunities throughout their business. SME Employer of the Year was open to businesses who hire apprentices and have up to 259 employees. Winning the award meant OLS were recognised for their esteemed apprenticeship programme and the outstanding training pathway it provides. Highlighting their future plans for the continuation and expansion of the programme, as well as their acknowledgment of the benefits apprentices bring to their business, further solidified their win.

Ollie Law, Owner, Founder and CEO of OLS said: “We are incredibly proud of Kiya for winning the Higher Apprentice of the Year award. She is committed to supporting different areas within OLS and has excellent interactions with both internal and external customers, all while maintaining her studies. We are delighted to see that she has been recognised for this, it is a truly well-deserved win.

For OLS to be awarded SME Employer of the Year was another honour. We actively encourage apprenticeship opportunities throughout the business and currently have a number of apprentices undertaking on-the-job training in our engineering and administration departments. The whole team are thrilled with this achievement.”