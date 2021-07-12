Doncaster's Tunstall Healthcare integrates smart tech into new supported housing scheme

Working in collaboration with Jeakins Weir, Tunstall’s smart technology was integrated at the planning stage of the development and will help staff and carers to provide more person centred support, as well as giving care managers greater insight into how best to allocate resources to meet the needs of the people living there.

Tunstall’s scalable communication system, Communicall Vi has been installed at Oak Tree Rise, a development comprising eight semi-detached bungalows and forming part of a supported housing scheme developed by West Northamptonshire Council to meet a demand for smart homes that support young adults with complex needs.

Designed specifically for group living environments, Communicall Vi provides an integrated platform for the delivery and management of 24/7 alarm communications, telecare, door entry and access control. Its core system is linked to speech modules, which can be configured via a web browser or system control panel, providing carers and staff members at the accommodation with information to deliver effective care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oaktree Rise development

The system supports the use of telecare sensors and wearable technology, such as fall detectors, which will automatically raise an alert if help is required, enabling care to be given where and when it is needed, but supporting independence when it isn’t.

Gavin Bashar, UK Managing Director of Tunstall Healthcare, said: “Technology enabled care solutions (TECS) maximise independence and safety, making it a crucial consideration at the architectural planning stage. Working together with commissioners, providers and specifiers to ensure that the latest TECS are integrated into projects means we can create new models of care, which are more personalised and focused on enabling independence.

“Tunstall Healthcare is delighted to be a part of a fantastic ‘smart’ scheme that will have a really positive impact on the lives of people who live at Oak Tree Rise. This is a great example of how we can improve lives by collaboratively considering the potential of technology at the outset of planning new developments.”

Oaktree Rise development

Helen Town, NPH assistant director - assets and development, said: “Installing this technology at Oak Tree Rise ensures that person-centred support can be provided to help residents work towards a more independent future.”

READ MORE:

James Banaszak, Contracts Manager at Jeakins Weir, added: “At Oak Tree Rise we’ve seen the positive outcomes that can be achieved through a holistic approach to technology enabled care, working collaboratively to integrate it into the architecture of the build, and the way support will be offered. We’ve created a flexible platform that can change as tenants’ needs change, creating homes that will meet their needs and enable them to live life to the full for many years to come.”

Tunstall has been at the forefront of technology for the health, housing and social care sectors for more than 60 years. With an estimated 5 million users in 22 countries, it works across Europe, the Middle East and Australasia.

For more information, please visit www.tunstall.com