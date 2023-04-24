Doncaster's Senior’s innovation recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise

The company has been honoured in the innovation category in recognition of the design, development, and delivery of its market-leading PURe® aluminium window system that features a patented thermal barrier to reduce heat loss and provide exceptional energy-efficiency.

The South Yorkshire company has manufacturing facilities in Denaby, near Doncaster, and Rotherham, with an additional distribution centre in Livingston, Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior is one of only 148 organisations nationwide to have been recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise following the official announcement on Friday 21st April.

Senior at Castle Park View

The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises and celebrates business excellence across the UK, focusing on the four categories of innovation, sustainable development, international trade, and the promotion of opportunity through social mobility.

Established in 1991, Senior has grown to become the largest privately owned aluminium fenestration systems in the UK and continues to be at the forefront of the development of energy-efficient aluminium windows, doors, and curtain wall systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2015, Senior launched its advanced low U-value PURe® aluminium system, for which it received a UK patent the following year. This unique system features a highly-efficient expanded polyurethane (PUR) thermal barrier, which gives the PURe® system exceptional thermal performance.

As well as helping to prevent heat loss to reduce energy consumption, the PURe® system also offers ‘cradle to cradle’ recyclability, with even the PUR thermal barrier able to be reused with no requirement for landfill. Over the last decade, Senior has continued to develop and extend its PURe® range to include a variety of window styles and both commercial and residential door options.

The company’s patented PURe® window system can also achieve U-values as low as 0.71W/m2K when calculated as a commercial CEN Standard window to comfortably meet the latest targets set out by Part L of the Building Regulations.

Commenting on receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for innovation, Senior Architectural Systems’ managing director Mark Wadsworth said: “We are delighted to have received such a prestigious accolade and to be amongst the first ever winners of the King’s Award for Enterprise. I am particularly proud that Senior has been recognised in the innovation category as our investment in improving the efficiency of our products, as well as our commitment to developing more sustainable manufacturing processes, is at the very heart of who we are and what we do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are constantly pushing forward in the research and development of our aluminium fenestration solutions to not only meet the current regulations on energy-efficiency and heat loss but to exceed them, helping our customers future-proof their projects and create a more sustainable legacy for the construction industry. The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises the progress we have made but is also a reflection of the hard work and expertise of all our employees and that is something to be extremely proud of.”