Doncaster's One Call looking to give cash to charities in need of funding

The One Call Group, which is located off the M18 in Doncaster, is looking for local causes and charitable organisations who could benefit from their fundraising.

Over the years, the company has supported various causes in the region – including the local work of larger, national charities – such as Macmillan at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and smaller causes based solely here in Doncaster, like Firefly and Eve Merton Trust.

They are now looking to help more local causes – such as charities and trusts, community projects or people who need financial support on their fundraising journey.

One Call is looking to support Doncaster charities and organisations.

Nik Springthorpe, CEO at One Call Insurance commented: ‘We’ve always been committed to helping our local community. As a large employer in Doncaster, we feel that it is our duty to provide support where possible.’

‘We want to put a call out to people living in Doncaster, asking them to nominate people or groups that need support. With the cost of living crisis in mind, we want to help. So, big or small, your recommendations will help us ensure our fundraising is making a meaningful difference.’

Members from across the wider Group regularly get involved in fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for their chosen causes.

He added: “From sponsored walks and sports days to bake sales and festive activities, our team love getting involved in our events and we’re incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication when raising money.”

