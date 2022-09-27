Doncaster's LoudCrowd named Yorkshire Branding and Design Agency of the Year
Doncaster based Digital Marketing and Web Design agency LoudCrowd has been named Yorkshire’s Best Branding and Design Agency at the SME News IT Awards 2022.
Launched by David Johnson in 2016 as a two-man operation, LoudCrowd now specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design and has a team of nine working with a nationwide range of clients.
“We are delighted that they have recognised the work we are doing, not only in Yorkshire but nationally,” said David Johnson.