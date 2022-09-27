Launched by David Johnson in 2016 as a two-man operation, LoudCrowd now specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design and has a team of nine working with a nationwide range of clients.

“We are delighted that they have recognised the work we are doing, not only in Yorkshire but nationally,” said David Johnson.

“Having seen our team grow from two to nine in the last two years alone, this award gives us the confidence to move to the next level and implement our plan to more than double in size in the next 24 months and form a strong and enthusiastic team of 20.”

The LoudCrowd team currently works with 33 UK companies and has a passion for helping and promoting small companies.