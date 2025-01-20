Doncaster's Keepmoat appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has announced the appointment of Mark Dilley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in a move that further strengthens the business’ executive board.

With significant experience as a trusted board-level finance business partner with both listed and private equity experience, Mark’s career spans more than 30 years.

He previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Tilia Homes, as well as serving as Group Finance Director at Town Centre Securities. Mark also spent 14 years at Asda, where he was Vice President of Retail and Property Finance.

Commenting on his appointment, Mark said: “I’m delighted to have joined the Keepmoat team, a business firmly committed to delivering sustainable growth and opportunity for all stakeholders.

"The future is extremely bright for Keepmoat, and I am looking forward to playing a part in the continued success of the organisation.

“Keepmoat’s vision of building communities and transforming lives speaks volumes about its ethos and culture, and I’m excited to have joined a leadership team so clearly committed to delivering quality affordable homes to more people where they need them most.”

Keepmoat prioritises bringing long-term, lasting change to communities through sustainable home designs, local investment and infrastructure improvements to enhance economic, environmental and social outcomes for generations to come.

With more than 65 per cent of Keepmoat’s current developments on brownfield sites, the housebuilder is also committed to regenerating abandoned and unused land to transform areas that often suffer from neglect, breathing new life into local neighbourhoods and communities.

Tim Beale, CEO at Keepmoat, added: “It’s great to have Mark on board. He brings a wealth of experience from not only the housebuilding sector but also property investment and FMCG retail.

"He is the perfect person to work alongside me and the other members of our executive board as we steer Keepmoat through its next stage of development.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com