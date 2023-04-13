News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster’s first green hydrogen plant approved by planning committee

Doncaster will see its first green hydrogen plant being built after it was approved by the council’s planning committee.

By Shannon Mower
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST

A 0.9MW green hydrogen plant along with solar paneling generating 2.5MW of energy will be built in Carcroft following its approval.

The plant will be situated on Croft Farm, off Askern Road on the site of a former landfill.

It will be the first of its kind in Doncaster and will supply renewable energy to local homes.

The council officesThe council offices
Green hydrogen plants create renewable energy through electrolysis, breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen and turning the latter into fuel.

The site is technically deemed inappropriate for development due to being on green belt land.

Special circumstances however were granted due to the benefits of allowing the council to reach renewable energy targets.

It also aligns with national goals to reach net zero carbon by 2030.

To create a gain in biodiversity, landscaping improvements such as tree planting and significant hedgerow planting will take place.

Planning permission has been granted for a period of 35 years, after which it will be decomissioned unless another application is lodged.

The application received no objections or comments from nearby residents.

There is only one residence next to the site, which is owned by the applicants.

Whilst the site is in flood zones two and three, no additional risk will be created in the event of a flood as the solar panels are elevated high enough above ground.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the application, expressing no concerns or criticisms.

