Doncaster’s Cherrytree Interiors named Painter & Decorator of the Year at the Checkatrade regional awards

By Catherine Cuthbert
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:04 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 12:08 GMT
Clinton Hobson receiving his awardplaceholder image
Clinton Hobson receiving his award
Checkatrade, the UK’s leading home improvement platform, has announced Clinton Hobson of Cherrytree Interiors, based in Doncaster as winner of the Painter and Decorator of the Year award. Clinton was recognised at the Checkatrade Regional Awards for the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland, celebrating outstanding tradespeople from across these regions.

The Checkatrade Awards have been created to shine a spotlight on tradespeople who go above and beyond for their customers. Winners are selected not only for their craftsmanship but also for their commitment to professionalism, reliability, and helping homeowners feel confident when choosing a trade.

The Checkatrade Regional Awards for the North, Scotland & Northern Ireland took place on 30 October at Leeds United Football Club in Leeds.

Emma Grant, Head of Trade Engagement at Checkatrade, said: “The Checkatrade Awards are all about celebrating the pride and effort our members put into their work, and shining a light on their achievements. Clinton Hobson is a deserving winner of the Painter and Decorator of the Year award. We’re proud to have backed trades for over 25 years, and even prouder to shine a light on standout work like this.”

The Checkatrade Awards will culminate in a national final at Wembley Stadium on 19 November 2025 where category winners from all of the regional events across the UK will come together for the ultimate celebration of trade excellence.

For further information visit http://awards.checkatrade.com

