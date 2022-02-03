Doncaster's Amazon expands apprenticeship programme with 1,500 new roles in 2022

Recruitment has now started for more than 40 different schemes, from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians.

The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities it serves every day across the UK.

This year, Amazon is also launching a new apprenticeship programme focusing on environmental, social and corporate governance, giving apprentices the opportunity to gain real world sustainability experience.

Amazon apprentice Bradley Thompson-Stevens at Doncaster

Additionally, there will be new apprenticeship schemes available including publishing, retailing, marketing and many more.

Over 500 new apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees that want to retrain and gain new skills for an exciting new career path.

Amazon will also be working with Forces Families Jobs in 2022 to provide apprenticeship opportunities to military families.

There are over 1,000 apprentices currently taking part in Amazon’s apprenticeship programme.

More than 500 Amazon employees have already completed apprenticeships and gone on to build successful careers within the company.

One of the apprentices currently taking part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme is Brad Thompson-Stevens from the Amazon delivery station in Doncaster.

Brad, from Beckingham, works at the Amazon delivery station in Doncaster as an operations supervisor, helping to ensure the smooth running of the building.

He joined Amazon in late 2021 to begin his Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship and he’ll graduate in 2024.

He’s studying for his degree with Amazon at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Brad joined the Army when he was 16 and hadn’t previously considered a career in logistics.

However, his time in the military exposed him to large scale logistical operations with an opportunity to manage people and solve problems, which sparked an interest to join Amazon.

He loves working at Amazon because he feels like growth is a limit that people set on themselves, and Amazon has helped him raise that limit.

Brad said: “I applied for a place on the Amazon Apprenticeship programme after hearing great things from former colleagues in the military who now work at Amazon.

"The opportunity to join an amazing company and take part in a fully-funded degree programme while also earning was too good to turn down, and I jumped at the chance.”

Amazon provides competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for its employees.

The roles pay a minimum of £10 or £11.10 per hour depending on location, and up to £32,000 a year for degree-level apprenticeships.

Apprentices also receive a benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon, said: “After the success of last year’s programme, we are pleased to be expanding to new regions across the UK and in new disciplines like corporate responsibility and sustainability. Amidst a backdrop of skills shortages across the country, apprenticeships are key to equipping people with the skills they need to progress in the modern labour market.”