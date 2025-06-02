Doncaster woman sets up new business consultancy to help firms flourish
Lydia Coulter has established The New Marketer, a brand new marketing consultancy with a mission to help small and medium-sized businesses across Yorkshire grow with purpose, not just pressure.
She said: “The New Marketer is a modern marketing consultancy designed specifically for businesses who are ready to stop guessing and start progressing with clarity.”
After more than a decade in London’s fast-paced agency world, working with household-name brands, Lydia has returned to South Yorkshire to champion small businesses that are doing big things, but lack the strategic guidance to match their ambition.
“It wasn’t until I started my own e-commerce business that I realised how many brilliant businesses were diving into paid ads or content without any real strategy behind it and burning money,” she said.
“Without strategy, marketing execution is only half as effective. Businesses are often so engrossed in tactical execution – posting, promoting, running ads -hoping it somehow ladders up to a strategy.
"But without that strategic foundation, it’s no surprise they’re frustrated by the lack of real progress.
“The New Marketer exists to fix that - giving founders the clarity and structure they need to grow with confidence.”
Although The New Marketer works with clients nationwide, Lydia is passionate about supporting the entrepreneurial spirit in her hometown and said: There’s so much talent and potential here in Doncaster. My goal is to give local businesses the kind of strategic support usually reserved for bigger brands.”
Email: [email protected]
Website: thenewmarketer.agency
Instagram: @thenewmarketer_
