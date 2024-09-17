Doncaster Wetherspoon pub receives top marks after an inspection
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Wetherspoon pub, in Market Place, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.
Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.
Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.
Pub manager, Andrew Haith, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.
“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.
“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.