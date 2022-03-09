Doncaster wedding venue Bawtry Hall reveals 'exciting' expansion plans after buy-out

The owners of Bawtry Hall and the Crown Hotel in the town have snapped up 29 acres of the former Bawtry Hall Estate with proposals to use it as part of their business.

The estate consists of deciduous woodland, grassland and a lake, and is positioned directly to the south of Bawtry Hall.

The acquisition adds to the increasing portfolio in Bawtry for directors and shareholders Craig Dowie and Jason Cooper, who also own and operate the Bawtry Hall Wedding Venue and The Crown Hotel.Mr Dowie commented: “We are excited at the purchase of this woodland as our next phase of developments in Bawtry.

Bawtry Hall has revealed expansion plans.

"We have two outstanding successful venues already with Bawtry Hall and The Crown, and this land has the perfect location to expand our leisure tourism operations in Bawtry.

"Work will soon begin making the woodland area and lake safe for our future plans and development.”Mr Cooper said: “The acquisition of this important part, of the former Bawtry Hall Estate, not only allows us help to return Bawtry Hall to its former glory, but also continues our desire to make Bawtry a leading leisure destination for all.”

Katey Dent sales director also commented “The location of the land is perfect to enhance our wedding offering at Bawtry Hall adding to our existing five acres of grounds.

"The woodland is a beautiful area with an array of deciduous species including beech, maple, and willow, this together with the lake – will make a picture-perfect backdrop for wedding photographs at Bawtry Hall”.

Bawtry Hall was named Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year 2020 by the British Wedding Awards and Regional Finalist in the National Wedding Awards 2022.

Formerly an RAF base, it served as Bomber Command headquarters and administration unit during and following the Second World War.