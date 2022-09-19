Doncaster under threat online businesses urged to review their websites
Marketing agency, The Marketing Optimist, is urging businesses to review their websites following the implementation of Google’s search update, which is affecting copy-shy websites, and sites without enough useful, helpful content.
“We’re often told that people don’t read website copy” says Richard Michie, CEO of The Marketing Optimist.
Not only is this wildly inaccurate, but it’s a peculiar thing to say, and to believe, when you think about it. Images on a website don’t say 1000 words. They say very little without the context, and power of effective copy.
People don’t invest, personally or monetarily, in brands or products they know nothing about. People don’t buy services from businesses that don’t clearly expose their expertise, unique approach etc. Your copy should be the best 24/7 salesperson you’ve never had, written to sell.
The Google Useful Content Update, which began rolling out in August 2022, will actively penalise websites with very little written content, and site’s with content that utilises shortcuts to drive search traffic, but delivers very little value.
“With businesses relying so heavily on internet sales, and the current economic issues facing the UK, it’s more important than ever that customers shopping online can find the goods and services they want from businesses based in Leeds. If these websites don't meet Google’s new criteria, they’ll simply disappear from Google searches, and leave customers shopping elsewhere”, Richard continued.