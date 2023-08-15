News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Doncaster town to lose its last bank as less people use the facility

A Doncaster town is to lose its last bank as less people use the facility, according to business leaders.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST

The branch of Haliax at 7-7A Market Place in Thorne will close its doors on 8th April 2024 following an in depth review.

A spokesman for Halifax explained how the closure decision was made: “When we close a branch, we complete a detailed impact analysis which includes:

• How customers are choosing to bank with us

The Halifax branch in ThorneThe Halifax branch in Thorne
The Halifax branch in Thorne
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• How often customers use the branch and how that usage is changing. This

includes looking at trends in the year to March 2023 and the four

previous years

• Current services available in the branch and the branch opening hours

• Assessment and check of alternative ways to bank including their proximity

and accessibility – this is confirmed by a visit

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Assessment of public transport, availability and frequency

• Assessment of Broadband availability

• Impact on our customers including those who are vulnerable or may need

additional support

• We've shared the closure plans for this branch with LINK who on behalf of the Cash Action Group have independently assessed the access to cash needs of the local community

By regularly reviewing our branches we can make sure we respond to our customers’ changing need.”

Customers will still be able to bank online or via Post Offices and to find your most convenient alternative branch and its opening hours please visit halifax.co.uk/branchfinder

Halifax has already closed a number of branches this year and there are more planned for 2024.

Related topics:DoncasterHalifax