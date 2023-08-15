The branch of Haliax at 7-7A Market Place in Thorne will close its doors on 8th April 2024 following an in depth review.

A spokesman for Halifax explained how the closure decision was made: “When we close a branch, we complete a detailed impact analysis which includes:

• How customers are choosing to bank with us

The Halifax branch in Thorne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• How often customers use the branch and how that usage is changing. This

includes looking at trends in the year to March 2023 and the four

previous years

• Current services available in the branch and the branch opening hours

• Assessment and check of alternative ways to bank including their proximity

and accessibility – this is confirmed by a visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Assessment of public transport, availability and frequency

• Assessment of Broadband availability

• Impact on our customers including those who are vulnerable or may need

additional support

• We've shared the closure plans for this branch with LINK who on behalf of the Cash Action Group have independently assessed the access to cash needs of the local community

By regularly reviewing our branches we can make sure we respond to our customers’ changing need.”

Customers will still be able to bank online or via Post Offices and to find your most convenient alternative branch and its opening hours please visit halifax.co.uk/branchfinder