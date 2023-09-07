Doncaster teacher launches own tutoring business to support city's education system

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Doncaster-born mum-of-two decided to start a new venture with a flexible in-home, online and in-school personalised tutoring company, Tutor Doctor.

Driven by the mission of giving children the best possible start they can have, Nicola believes education should be more flexible and accessible for all. Launching in time for the start of the new academic year as a supplementary provider as opposed to working independently from schools, she understands the importance of early education from her own years as a teacher and as a mum of two.

“I know first-hand just how stretched the school system is currently,” said Nicola.

Nicola Brough

“I’ve always loved teaching, and I’m so passionate about giving children the opportunity to develop their own interests and to learn in an environment which gets the best out of them.

"Having seen how difficult it is to provide that personalised, tailored approach to students in schools, I knew I wanted to support the system and give local children an extra chance to learn in the way that works best for them.”

Looking forward to a new challenge after many years in a classroom, Nicola plans to bring more local employment opportunities to the area and is currently looking to recruit tutors.

She will support schools as opposed to separating her work from them, building inter-school relationships and providing support to a very over-stretched school system. Nicola’s main focus for her first two years of operations is to build a stable, successful, reliable network of tutors, along with creating strong links with local schools and authorities.

“As soon as I made the decision to leave teaching, education immediately became something I was excited about again,” added Nicola. “I want to make sure I have that effect on students too!

"Working in the community means the world to me, and I feel my roots are in Doncaster, having been born and raised here. I have a lot of love and pride for the region, and it makes you feel great to be making a difference for local students. I want to make sure that both parents and teachers feel supported to give students the best start they can possibly have. With 14 years of hands-on teaching – and parenting – experience, now felt like the right time to step out of the classroom and provide support which is so desperately needed.

“I’ve already been having great conversations with so many local teachers who understand the Tutor Doctor mission, and I’m really excited to build our network of tutors and make a real impact straight away.”

