Doncaster takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Bake Bake, a takeaway at Copley Road in Doncaster was given the minimum score after assessment on April 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Zero is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

A zero means urgent improvement is necessaryA zero means urgent improvement is necessary
Of Doncaster's 327 takeaways with ratings, 189 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

