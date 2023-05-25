Doncaster takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bake Bake, a takeaway at Copley Road in Doncaster was given the minimum score after assessment on April 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Zero is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
Of Doncaster's 327 takeaways with ratings, 189 (58 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.