Chiraag Fast Food, a takeaway at Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of Doncaster's 319 takeaways with ratings, 188 (59%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.