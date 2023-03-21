News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster takeaway  handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway a handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

Chiraag Fast Food, a takeaway at Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on February 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Of Doncaster's 319 takeaways with ratings, 188 (59%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

A pizza from Chiraag
