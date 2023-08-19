News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster takeaway given zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary

New food hygiene ratings were awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments on July 13, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Jungle Mazeia at 1d Island Drive, Thorne, Doncaster;

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Ratings ranged from 4 to 0Ratings ranged from 4 to 0
• Rated 3: Fortune Cookie at 152 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster;

• Rated 1: La Mensa at Unit 1, Park Court, Carr House Road, Belle Vue;

• Rated 0: Food Plus at 52-54 Sandringham Road, Intake, Doncaster.

