Doncaster takeaway gets a one out of five rating for its food hygiene meaning major improvement is necessary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edlington Grill on Oakland Terrace in Edlington was inspected in November 2023 and was found to be below par.
The inspectors found that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; also in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
They also found that major improvement was necessary relating to system or checks which need to be in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, that they prpvide evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.