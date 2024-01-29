Doncaster takeaway gets a one out of five rating for its food hygiene meaning major improvement is necessary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edlington Grill on Oakland Terrace in Edlington was inspected in November 2023 and was found to be below par.

The inspectors found that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; also in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also found that major improvement was necessary relating to system or checks which need to be in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, that they prpvide evidence that staff know about food safety, and that the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.