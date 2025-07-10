Doncaster supermarket set to reopen after a major fire left it closed since May
Heron Foods on Great North Road in Woodlands was badly damaged by the overnight blaze May 9-10 this year, thankfully no-one was injured, and the business has now revealed its reopening will take place on Thursday August 14 at 8am.
On opening day, the first 100 customers who spend £15 or more will be offered a £5 voucher. There are also promotional leaflets that will be distributed to local households with promotional coupons and offers.
A spokesperson from Heron Foods said: “We’re thrilled to be re-opening on Thursday 14th August, Heron Foods Woodlands is so important to the local community and we look forward to re-welcoming customers through the doors.”
Customers can get exclusive deals by signing up to receive emails at heronfoods.com/signup
