Doncaster street food takeaway receives a two food hygiene rating meaning improvements are necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23
• Rated 3: Blaze at 65 Avenue Road, Instoneville, Doncaster; rated on February 15
• Rated 2: Nosh at 43 Princes Street, Doncaster; rated on February 15
A rating of two means improvements are necessary.