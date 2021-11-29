Doncaster Sheffield’s Wizz Air airline announces 25% Cyber Monday discount
Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline whoch flies out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, today announces a 24-hour promotion on all routes, offering passengers 25 per cent off flights booked today and departing on or before 26 March 2022.
Passengers looking to save on their winter holiday plans can book today on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app.
With over one hundred destinations on offer, now is the perfect time to snap up a bargain on Wizz Air’s already ultra-low fares.
For ultimate peace of mind during this time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex.
With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
UK travellers have until 11pm tonight to make the most of this discount, so should book quickly to make a saving on their much-deserved holidays.