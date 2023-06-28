Doncaster Sheffield named one of the least polluting airports in the UK

The experts at Utility Bidder have carried out research to reveal the UK airports and countries with the biggest and smallest carbon footprints by analysing the number of carbon emissions emitted per person per km.

Whilst many airports are finding ways to reduce their carbon footprint, it appears that there is still work that needs to be done.

Utility Bidder compiled a list of the UK airports producing the lowest carbon emissions per passenger per km. Here’s what was found.

Here's how all the airports got on

1. Glasgow Prestwick (PIK) – 64g per passenger per kmTaking the crown as the UK airport with the lowest carbon footprint is Glasgow Prestwick Airport. This airport has been around for over eight decades, being used for both commercial and military transport over the years. With only 64g of carbon emissions per passenger per km, it seems that Glasgow Prestwick has its eyes set on the future.

2. Bournemouth (BOH) – 67g per passenger per kmWith 67g of carbon emissions per passenger per km, Bournemouth Airport is next on our list. Bournemouth Airport has implemented an energy conservation programme in the hope to reduce its carbon footprint, and this has no doubt contributed to this airport’s second-place entry in our list.

3. East Midlands (EMA) – 69g per passenger per kmCompleting the top three list of the UK airports with the lowest carbon footprint, totalling 69g per passenger per km, is East Midlands Airport. Through the installation of wind turbines and a willow farm, East Midlands Airport has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint and this is paying dividends, evidenced by its third-place entry in our list

In at fourth however is Doncaster Sheffield (DSA) with 71g per passenger per km

There are over 41,000 airports in the world, but which locations are responsible for the highest levels of carbon-related pollution?Taking the top spot is Luxembourg which sees around 104g of carbon emissions per passenger per km. With only one international airport in this country, it sees large volumes of passengers and cargo every year. Despite this, Luxembourg Airport has plans to become net zero by 2050.

A spokesman aid: “We used World Data to make a list of the 40 most visited countries/ territories in the world – Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine were removed from the ranking leaving us with a total of 37 countries.