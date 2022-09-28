It follows the announcement of the closure of the airport by Peel Group yesterday, after the company rejected an offer to help save it by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Mr Fletcher, whose Don Valley constituency contains the airport, said: “I am writing today to (South Yorkshire mayor) Oliver Coppard and Doncaster Council to immediately start the process of the Compulsory Purchase Order on this site if Peel do not reverse their decision forthwith.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, pictured at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, says a comulsory purchase order should be made to buy the site from Peel Group. Picture George Torr LDRS.jpg

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am asking Doncaster Council not to grant any planning permission that would adversely affect the operation of the airport now or in the future.”

He added: “When I speak to pupils at schools as part of my Role Models initiative, I always tell them to never, ever, ever give up.

"So how can I give up on this first setback?

“No. The fight continues. We must save DSA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ben Miskell, deputy chair of Sheffield Council’s economic development and skills policy committee, said today: “This is a total betrayal of the people of South Yorkshire by a corporation that simply couldn’t care less about our region. Over the years the taxpayer has invested millions in our airport and we did so in good faith.”

Star readers have thrown their weight behind saving Doncaster Sheffield Airport – and slated owner Peel over its decision.

Readers commenting on our social media pages have attacked Peel for taking the decision to close the airport at the end of next month, after millions of pounds of public money was poured into infrastructure projects to make the site accessible for passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And many are calling for a compulsory purchase order on the site, or refusal of planning permission for future projects that do not relate to the airport.

Peel previously owned Sheffield City Airport, which was closed and redeveloped.

Joanne Helliwell commented: “Need to stop then getting planning permission and slap them with a compulsory purchase order. Shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it again."

Francesca Carr said: “Holidays make people happy. It’s what we live for not some more warehouses to store more cr*p or whatever you have planned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Rodgers predicted: “They will now be building a modern housing estate/ business park.”

Marie Moran said: “Get a preservation order for the landing strip - keep fighting , STOP Peel. If that monstrosity ’Park Hill Flats’ can get to be a grade two listed building- surely DSA can get a preservation order?”

Janice Smith said Doncaster Council needed to say no to any future applications Peel made, and Peel should pay the public money back used for the service road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Ealand asked what would happened over all the road structures that were put in to link the airport to the M18? He added: “A joke.. it needs saving.”

Mark Bochen said: “The Peel Group need stopping from turning it into a major industrial site.”

Mel Machin said: “Compulsory purchase order is required. The region’s priority of an airport must come before the private companies profits. We have allowed Peel Group to close Sheffield airport, don't let them close another.”