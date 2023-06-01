Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire Mayor to approve £3 million for potential compulsory purchase of site

During an Annual General Meeting, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will vote whether to approve funding for a potential Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The funding is not immediately sought by City of Doncaster Council and is only being discussed as a potential last resort.

The combined authority will discuss whether to approve a possible £3.1 million which would be used to build the case for a CPO.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

A CPO would force airport site owners Peel Group to sell the land associated with the airport.

Funds would be used to develop a financial viability assessment, an initial business case and legal fees associated with the initial CPO process.

A report by the SYMCA found that the initial funding is affordable and rational considering the airport’s economic benefits.

Currently, Doncaster Council is exploring several different avenues to allow the airport to reopen.

Earlier this month, the council approved planning measures which mean that any changes to the site’s infrastructure must go through a thorough planning process.

A potential leasehold arrangement is also currently being drafted, which would allow the council to run the site while it is still owned by Peel Group.

A CPO is being explored as a last resort, as this option would take a minimum of two years to be carried out.

