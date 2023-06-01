News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire Mayor to approve £3 million for potential compulsory purchase of site

The region’s combined authority is set to approve funding for the potential compulsory purchase of Doncaster Sheffield Airport next week.
By Shannon Mower
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

During an Annual General Meeting, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will vote whether to approve funding for a potential Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The funding is not immediately sought by City of Doncaster Council and is only being discussed as a potential last resort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The combined authority will discuss whether to approve a possible £3.1 million which would be used to build the case for a CPO.

Doncaster Sheffield AirportDoncaster Sheffield Airport
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Most Popular

A CPO would force airport site owners Peel Group to sell the land associated with the airport.

Funds would be used to develop a financial viability assessment, an initial business case and legal fees associated with the initial CPO process.

A report by the SYMCA found that the initial funding is affordable and rational considering the airport’s economic benefits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently, Doncaster Council is exploring several different avenues to allow the airport to reopen.

Earlier this month, the council approved planning measures which mean that any changes to the site’s infrastructure must go through a thorough planning process.

A potential leasehold arrangement is also currently being drafted, which would allow the council to run the site while it is still owned by Peel Group.

A CPO is being explored as a last resort, as this option would take a minimum of two years to be carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The SYMCA will vote on the funding proposal on Monday, June 5.

Related topics:MayorSouth Yorkshire