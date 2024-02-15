Doncaster Sheffield Airport: South Yorkshire Mayor tells critics to look at actions rather than words.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following criticisms from opposition politicians and rising partisan debates online, Mayor Oliver Coppard has discussed his approach to reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed in 2022 following a strategic review into its viability by owner Peel Group.

Peel refused offers to buy the site, but have since agreed to engage in negotiations to form a leasehold agreement with investors led by Doncaster Council.

The council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) have become increasingly subject to political criticism for their conduct during the process.

In particular, Conservative Don Valley MP has launched several criticisms on Mayor Coppard for failing to buy the site, claiming he should “hand over” his devolved powers.

Tensions were escalated by the success of the online campaign group ‘Save DSA’, which has accumulated over 24,000 followers and praise from the local and regional mayors.

Administrator Mark Chadwick banned political discussion from the page, calling for leaders to show a united front to reopen the site.

In response, a rival group was formed which centers around criticism of the regional and local authorities.

Recent decisions such as a request by the mayor to divert a £30 million government grant to fund a rail link at the airport to go instead towards its reopening have been subject to criticism on the page.

Following a decision to commit £138 million in SYMCA funds to reopening the airport, Mayor Oliver Coppard discussed the ongoing debate with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: “My priority is, was and will continue to be reopening DSA, growing that sustainable aviation manufacturing base around the airport, making DSA thrive so it can provide jobs, growth and opportunity for Doncaster and the whole of South Yorkshire and indeed for the whole of the north of this country.

“I recognise that there are frustrations right across the community about the political debate, about the way in which the government have not stepped in, about some people who say we could have done things differently, I am always happy to have that conversation with our communities, but I think actions speak louder than words.

“The decision we have just taken is a very loud signal about our commitment to the future of Doncaster and South Yorkshire Airport City. I think ultimately, if people online, in Doncaster, on the doorstep, who call up the radio, are fair, they will think that is the right approach.”

He continued: “Those people who are keen to throw around criticisms and accusations, and say that this is all being done behind closed doors, quite honestly I think are misleading people across our communities because we are doing the right thing for people across South Yorkshire, in the best interests of all of our taxpayers, we are creating jobs and growth and opportunities for everyone who lives here.

“That’s my job and I’m going to carry on doing it.”