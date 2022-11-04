Doncaster Sheffield Airport: “significantly improved” offer put to Peel after first offer rejected

Mayor Ros Jones released a statement today detailing the new offer that has been given by an interested party, and urging airport owners Peel Group to enter into serious negotiations.

Peel Group are currently in the final stages of winding down operations at the site, having so far rejected any offers to buy the land that have been put forward.

Mayor Jones said: “Today as we see the last flights land at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, I understand that a significantly improved offer has been made to owners Peel from an international conglomerate after the first substantial offer was astonishingly turned down.

Mayor Ros Jones

“I urge Peel to take this enhanced offer seriously and enter into a suitable process of due diligence which is a normal part of business dealings. I understand the monetary figures involved are well above the market value and present a very attractive investment offer. So why don’t Peel enter into serious negotiations with the prospective buyer?

“You have to ask yourself why don’t they want to sell? Perhaps Peel are speculating that there might be higher land values in the future whilst a critically important strategic piece of infrastructure gathers dust, jobs are lost and economic advantages are wasted.

“We can’t let that happen and will use the legal remedies we have. So this week, Doncaster Council has secured a legal agreement from Peel that they will not formally close the airport before the end of November and have issued a claim for a judicial review of Peel’s decision to close DSA. This gives more than enough time for Peel to seriously enter into negotiations with the prospective buyer.

“Doncaster Council is also actively working on a Compulsory Purchase Order which will unfortunately not keep the airport open just now or retain the jobs sadly lost but will be the final legal step if a sale is not agreed. It is not too late for Peel to do the right thing and sell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad