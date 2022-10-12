Doncaster Sheffield Airport: “Peel are not budging” following meeting with officials

With less than three weeks until the airport is set to close, Mayor Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher MP again tried to persuade Peel to keep the airport open.

The Mayor reiterated his previous deal to fund the airport for 13 months to allow time to find a buyer.

The officials both took to Facebook to express their disappointment that Peel representatives would not cooperate.

DSA

He said: “The offer to pay Peel to keep the airport open remains on the table and both Nick and I pressed them to take that deal.

“We are asking for those 13 months so we can maintain operations, save jobs, keep the airport operational and find the best possible buyer to take DSA forward.

“Peel have never proactively wanted to sell DSA. Now, their position appears to be that they have little choice but to carry on with the closure of DSA, because they have yet to hear from interested parties within the condensed time-frame they have set. And yet they are not prepared to accept our financial support for a reasonable amount of time to bring the best possible offer to the table.

“As they know full well, a deal of this complexity takes time and we need as much time and space as possible to not simply bring the current bidders to the table, but potentially others too. As we have said before, you would be pushed to sell your house in ten weeks let alone an airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will carry on working with my team tonight, tomorrow and over the coming days and weeks to maintain pressure on Peel to do the right thing. But the honest truth is that if they refuse to cooperate and national Government won’t use emergency powers to force their hand, we are reaching the limit of what we can do in the region before operations cease in November.

“I’m sorry this isn’t a more upbeat message.”

Nick Fletcher MP, posted: “Peel are not budging. No to the 13 month offer. No to anything else unless a credible buyer is put before them in the next few days.

“So it seems we only have 72 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe we have more time. I don’t know. Every day that passes the less chance we have.

“I can’t give in. It’s too important. If I’m the last man standing then that’s what it will be. I can’t give in while we have a chance.

“But I don’t want to give false hope. It’s desperate now. I’ve liaised with the Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg. I’m told he’s speaking to Peel tomorrow.

“If we lose our airport I will be pressing for a public inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will hold those persons to account.”

The two officials have been known previously for their public disagreements on social media, with Fletcher accusing Coppard of failing to use his devolved powers to save the airport.