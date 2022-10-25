The Doncaster Mayor spoke out after yesterday’s Commons debate on the future of the airport, which is set to shut down on 31 October.

Her statement read: “I listened with interest to the debates in Parliament yesterday regarding Doncaster Sheffield Airport and what can be done to help save it. A number of the suggestions last night were either not feasible or not practical, especially within such a short timescale.

“I have been pushing for Peel to be reasonable and let others who believe the site has a future step in and buy it.

Mayor Ros Jones

“I have said before that if there is no collaborative arrangement for the airport’s future due to their unreasonable closure timescale, Doncaster Council will initiate the process for Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and investigate if we can go to the courts for a judicial review of Peels decision.

“A CPO would not save the airport as it would take roughly two years and would only buy the land.

“We have been made aware that Peel has apparently started to degrade the site by stripping out critical assets to the operation of the airport therefore potentially making it unusable and unsellable. This is totally unacceptable when we have brought potential buyers to their door and conversations are ongoing.

“So unless Peel confirms today they will not do anything to effectively wind down the site, then I have instructed Doncaster Council officers to go to the courts for an injunction to stop this. I have written to Peel setting this legal action out and that they must pause the airport closure so a sale can be agreed and jobs saved.

“I also want the site to remain functioning for business and general aviation purposes for the industries that use the site whilst negotiations are continuing and concluded. Making the site inoperable puts their businesses in further jeopardy.

“It is clear to me and senior officers who have been dedicated to saving the airport that it could be viable if operated and managed correctly and if that was not the case, why have we found other interested parties who want to take it on and run it as a thriving successful airport.

“Our financial offer of up to £7 million to underwrite losses for up to two years still remains on the table.

“If Peel does not behave reputably and in good faith then we will take legal action against them.”

Yesterday in the Commons, the Transport Under-Secretary ruled out calls from Labour MPs to use the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 to keep the airport open due to the emergency services that operate there.

Peel Group have also refused the offer from Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to reimburse the airport’s losses while a buyer is found.