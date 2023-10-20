Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Investor submissions to be evaluated from next week

The Mayor of Doncaster has announced that the search for an investor to reopen the region’s airport will reach its next stage next week.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones revealed in a statement that several potential investors have expressed interest in leasing Doncaster Sheffield Airport from the site owners.

Next week, Doncaster Council will begin to evaluate the submissions to find a suitable investor.

The airport closed last year after a strategic review of its viability from owner Peel Group.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Credit: Asadour Guzelian

While Peel has refused to sell the site, it is engaging in negotiations to find an investor to create a leasehold agreement.

Ms Jones said: “Reopening our award-winning airport is my number one priority & today I am pleased to update that negotiations are progressing positively.

“We are currently going through a procurement exercise to obtain an airport operator, of which we have had significant interest, the first phase will close next week at which point we will evaluate the submissions. The aim is to have an operator finalised for March 2024.

“Whilst we are at this critical juncture with negotiations, we will continue to engage with UK government and the Civil Aviation Authority in relation to protecting our airspace to aid efforts to reopen our airport.”

It was announced earlier this year that the Civil Aviation Authority would be reviewing whether to remove the airport’s controlled airspace, which would complicate any potential operator reopening the site.