Doncaster Sheffield Airport: GMB union accuses Transport Secretary of “burying her head in the sand”

The organisation criticised the MP following her comments on ITV Calendar News.

General trade union GMB has released a statement following Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan’s comments about Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Trevelyan stated that it was up to Doncaster Council to persuade Peel to U-turn on their decision to close the airport.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Her words contradicted that of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has committed to protecting the airport three times.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “The airport’s owners, Peel Group, have confirmed they will be winding down operations at the end of the month, despite the offer of public cash to keep it open until a buyer is found.

“The transport Secretary appears to be burying her head in the sand or passing the buck.

“GMB is now calling on the PM, Liz Truss to take action and meet with us and the Peel Group as a matter of urgency.

“This closure is senseless, especially when Peel Group have been thrown a lifeline.

“Hundreds of jobs are at stake here and the PM has the power to stop this – she must keep her word – and not make another U-turn.”

The union joins Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and the South Yorkshire Chambers of Commerce in criticising Trevelyan’s comments.

Earlier today, Doncaster MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton also wrote to the Transport Secretary giving legal recommendation to keep the airport open under the Civil Contingencies Act 2004.

